Angry GIHOC workers demand Kofi Jumah’s interdiction

Workers of GIHOC Distilleries Limited are calling for the interdiction of their managing director Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

They said he must go.

The picketing staff say Mr Jumah is mismanaging the wholly-owned state company.

In their view, the company is tumbling under Mr Jumah.

The red-clad angry workers staged the protest on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

They also accuse the former Kumasi mayor of failing to ensure their salary and pension contribution arrears are cleared.