Aniakor Chiamaka in China for Green Energy Seminar

Chiamaka Aniakor, the founder of the Onyemaechi Memorial Foundation, is in China for a transformative seminar focusing on high-quality green energy and the development of new energy solutions in developing nations.

The programme, organized and sponsored by Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO), will be held in China’s sprawling capital city, Beijing, from 2nd-13th November, 2023.

The Academy serves as the main base for China’s foreign aid training. It facilitates the joint efforts in implementing major initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and continues to help developing countries accelerate their development by sharing China’s experience and programmes.

Chiamaka Aniakor who presently held the role of a spokesperson on SDGs to Enugu West Senator Osita Ngwu, has shown strong commitment to sustainable development and environmental preservation. She stands as an exemplar in the global movement towards a greener, more sustainable future. Her presence at the seminar underscores her dedication to the cause and highlights her invaluable contributions in propelling the world towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

Central to the discussions at the event are strategies on how to effectively tap into the bountiful resources of nature while conscientiously reducing our environmental footprint. This collective effort aims to forge a pathway towards a cleaner and brighter future, not just for our generation, but for generations to come.