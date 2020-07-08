Samuel Anim Addo, manager of talented teenage sensation – Mathew Anim Cudjoe has revealed that they are open to renew the player’s contract negotiation with Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe [17] has attracted lots of offers from European clubs after his sterling performance for the Porcupine Warriors last season but his manager has assured Maxwell Konadu [Kotoko coach] that the talented prodigy will be released to the Garden City club should they improve the offer.

“We have not resumed negotiations yet but Coach Maxwell Konadu occasionally calls to discuss the boy with me,” Anim Addo told Graphic Sports.

“If they will offer him a good contract we are ready to accept it.

“When I say a good contract I am referring to an offer which will help develop the player and also get him enough playing time.”

Anim Cudjoe’s professional football career took off last season with Asante Kotoko, scoring his first Premier League goal on matchday 5 against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and providing the penalty that gave Asante Kotoko the winning goal against their fiercest rivals – Hearts of Oak on matchday 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

