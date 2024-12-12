AnimaxFYB Studios’ Animated Short Film Jabari Premieres in Accra

AnimaxFYB Studios is set to premiere its highly anticipated animated short film Jabari on Wednesday, December 11, at the British Council in Accra, at 6 PM.

The 90-minute 3D animated film tells the compelling story of Jabari, an orphan raised by the mysterious Hem-Netjer. With guidance in ancient wisdom, sorcery, and martial prowess, Jabari transforms into a powerful warrior. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he unearths the dark truths surrounding his birth and his parents’ tragic deaths. Determined to learn the truth about his destiny, Jabari embarks on a perilous journey, confronting mystical giants from the underworld.

Directed and produced by Francis Y. Brown, founder of AnimaxFYB Studios, and Dante Kaba, the film features a screenplay by Prince Moses Ofori-Atta and Akosua Hanson. The voice cast includes Osei Kwame and Andrew Tandoh Adote, while the soundtrack features music from renowned Ghanaian artist M.anifest.

Jabari has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the Best Animation award at the 19th African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 29, 2023. The film has also been selected for prestigious events, including the 31st New York African Film Festival (NYAFF) and the 2024 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

The premiere will be followed by a panel discussion with some of Ghana’s leading creative minds. The panel includes director Francis Y. Brown, voice actor Andrew Tandoh Adote, filmmaker Kuukua Eshun, writer Akosua Hanson, sound engineer Tito Gomez, and journalist Kwame Dadzie, who will share insights into the creative process and the impact of animation in African storytelling.