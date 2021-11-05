Anise Health Care Foundation To Dine With Widows and Widowers

Residents of Atwima Nwabiagya and Manhyia South are set to benefit from Anise Healthcare foundation a non-profit organisation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation Dr Angela Osei Mensah in an interview disclosed that her outfit has been giving helping arms to the needy, widows, widowers and single parents about seven years ago.

“Anise Health Care Foundation has been around for about seven years now and we have been supporting the aged, widows, widowers, single parents and the needy but brilliant students so this year I took upon myself to have a great time with the widows and widowers in two constituencies in the Ashanti Region”.

According to her, a buffer party will be held for the widows and widowers of Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia North Constituencies.

” Together with the able support from some cooperate bodies and individuals we shall put smiles on the faces of widows and widowers on the 26th December 2021 which happens to be the boxing day on the Christmas calendar”.