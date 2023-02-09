Anita Budu appointed as IJM, West Africa Director

Ms Anita Korkor Budu has been appointed as the Wast Africa Director of the International Justice Mission (IJM).

According to the President of IJM Africa-Europe Region, Mr Andy Griffiths, “Anita has proven to be a valuable addition and brings to the position her vast experience in social work and justice system reform.

Through her leadership, IJM Ghana has a strong aftercare team as well as a robust justice sector team who are relentless in supporting state institutions to seek justice for survivors of trafficking.”

That was contained in a press release signed by Mr Kojo Owiredu Kissi, Coordinator, Media and Communications at IJM and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

It noted that throughout her work, Anita had led her team to closely collaborate with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), and other Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Ghana to build a strong and formidable justice system to address the issues of human trafficking in Ghana.

“Anita’s role as West Africa Director involves leading the West Africa team in collaborating with and supporting government duty bearers and other partners to ensure an effective, measurable response to human trafficking crimes, including tangible relief for victims; restoration to survivors of violence; perpetrator accountability and a strengthened public justice system capable of effectively and sustainably protecting those at risk of trafficking from violence” it added.

Ms Budu vision it said was to build a stronger relationships of trust with the local and national governments to set the context for working closely to bring protection to vulnerable children across West Africa.

The Africa-Europe team, especially IJM Ghana team was confident that Ms Budu’s ability to lead IJM country programs in West Africa, in supporting authorities to protect children vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation across the region would yield positive results.

International Justice Mission (IJM) is a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence, and in Ghana, IJM partners and supports authorities to combat human trafficking by equipping institutions and law enforcement agencies to investigate and respond to cases of trafficking.