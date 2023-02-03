Anita Erskine ’99 Announced as Trent School of Business 2023 CEO-in-Residence

Trent alumna Anita Erskine ’99 – twice ranked one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Africa – has been named the 2023 CEO-in-Residence with the Trent School of Business.

Erskine, an award-winning communications professional, broadcast journalist, television producer, and CEO of Anita Erskine Media, will assume the role in late February where she is set to inspire and mentor Trent Business students through meetups, lectures and panel discussions.

“We are delighted to welcome Anita Erskine to support and collaborate with Business students so they can gain from her wealth of experience,” says Dr. Byron Lew, director of the School of Business at Trent University. “Anita is a dynamic business leader who will give students new insights and unparalleled opportunities as she shares her expertise.”

Erskine, who was born in Jerusalem and grew up in Ghana, is also one of the most inspirational Ghanian public figures and was ranked as one of the Top 100 Most Inspirational Women in Ghana. Her multi-faceted consultancy blends audio/visual content, motivational events, business and entrepreneurship training sessions, interactive social media programs, specialized and specific public relations projects, and brand partnerships to empower people, showcase products, and market services of African origin.

“I look forward to being back at my alma mater to support Trent Business students, share new perspectives, and help them succeed,” says Erskine, who recently received a Trent University Distinguished Alumni Award. “It’s exciting to work with the leaders of tomorrow and help them prepare for a bright future.”

Erskine’s work and leadership have been recognized through numerous awards and honours including the 2017 Radio Host of the Year, 2015 TV Hostess of the year (City People Awards, Nigeria), and 2014 TV Female Entertainment Host of the Year (Radio & TV Personality Awards).

Since 2012, Erskine has been host and executive producer of Making of a Mogul, focusing on African entrepreneurship. Since 2015, Erskine has also been host and executive producer of Sheroes Of Our Time, a television talk show that showcases and celebrates strong and unique women. Sheroes is currently enjoyed by more than 15 million viewers across Africa, Europe and North America.

In 2020, Erskine was named official host of Africa’s Business Heroes – the Jack Ma’s Foundation flagship philanthropic entrepreneur program in Africa. She has also lent her voice and personality to numerous social impact projects due to her unwavering belief in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’ mantra of not leaving anyone behind.

About Trent’s CEO in Residence

The CEO-in-Residence program, coordinated through the School of Business and the student-alumni mentorship program Life After Trent, gives students at both the Peterborough and Durham Greater Toronto Area campuses access and opportunities to learn from business leaders across the country and around the globe. The University’s inaugural CEO-in-Residence was Dr. Katie Taylor, chair of the board of the Royal Bank of Canada, and past president and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.