Bank of Ghana Confirms Continued Allowance of Forex Cash Withdrawals

The Bank of Ghana has officially clarified that over-the-counter foreign currency withdrawals from Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEA) and Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA) remain permissible, dispelling recent confusion sparked by remarks from a central bank board member.

In a statement issued on May 15, 2025, the regulator confirmed no changes to existing foreign exchange policies.

The clarification follows comments by Bank of Ghana board member Dr. Isaac Adongo that were interpreted as signaling a suspension of such withdrawals. The central bank emphasized that all existing regulations remain in force, including the $10,000 travel allowance limit for individuals without FEA/FCA accounts, which requires presentation of valid travel documents.

John Awuah, Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Bankers, reinforced the central bank’s position, stating that the banking sector only acts on formal directives from the Bank of Ghana’s leadership. “We do not take instructions from individual board members,” Awuah noted, while explaining that customers must still provide legitimate reasons for foreign currency withdrawals.

The joint clarification comes amid improved stability in the Ghanaian cedi’s exchange rate. Both institutions stressed the importance of maintaining disciplined adherence to foreign exchange rules to preserve recent gains. The Bank of Ghana confirmed that cheque facilities for these accounts also remain unaffected by any policy changes.

This episode highlights the sensitivity surrounding foreign exchange management in Ghana’s economy, where currency stability remains a key priority. The central bank’s swift clarification aims to prevent unnecessary market disruptions while reaffirming its commitment to transparent communication of monetary policy decisions. Customers and financial institutions are urged to continue complying with established foreign exchange protocols as the regulator monitors the situation.