Ankaful Prisons receive items from Islamic Mission Secretariat Women Wing

The Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat, has expressed worry about the increasing number of youth at the prisons and advised parents and guardians to take good care of their wards to avoid acts that will send them to prison.

The wing indicated that a greater percentage of inmates at the prisons were those within the productive ages, saying, that trend did not present hope for the nation’s bright future if it continued.

Madam Shaibu Abban, the Organizer of the Group, gave the advice when they presented assorted items to inmates at the Maximum Prisons.

The items, which were acquired through contributions of members, included bags of gari, sugar, rice, boxes of soap and detergents, assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls, bags of sachet water, among others running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

The gesture formed part of the Mission’s social responsibility to help the less privileged in society and show love and compassion to make them feel not neglected but part of society.

Madam Abban said alms giving was one of the pillars of Islam, and it increased particularly during the period of Ramadan.

“Gestures like this will continue. We will continue to pray for the officers here as well as the inmates and hope that they come out reformed,” she said, while stressing that anyone could go to prison.

She encouraged other religious institutions and individuals to support prisoners as they were more vulnerable.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Abubakari Abdul Rahman Danf, the Imam, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed profound gratitude to the Ahmadis for the support and kind gesture.

“We are overwhelmed with your support and donations, particularly in this period where many people are having challenges in their businesses,” he said.

“People have a lot, but they do not care, but in your widow’s mite, you have supported your brothers who unfortunately found themselves here, some of whom are also Muslims and fasting. Allah bless you so much,” he added.

DDP Abban assured that the Service would distribute the items to the beneficiaries.