Ankobra River Regaining Quality After Galamsey Halt

The Ankobra River in the Western Region which was polluted as a result of illegal mining has begun to run clear after the Operation Halt team stepped up its activities in the region.

This comes after the special operation by the military task force mandated to stop all mining activities within forest reserves and in water bodies.

The exercise has seen hundreds of illegal miners cleared from the Ankobra and its tributaries.

The river, as well as some of its tributaries, which had turned muddy due to the mining activities, was beginning to regain its water quality.

River Ankobra was not the only water body to suffer the kind of widespread abuse which brought the subject of illegal mining to the front burner. All the rivers in gold-bearing areas of the country were not spared and they too lost their natural quality.

Freshwater fishes, snails, crabs and plants suffered in diverse ways the fallout from the negative treatment of the water bodies by these irresponsible people some of when were even foreigners.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/KingdomFMonline.com