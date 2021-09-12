Anlo-Afiadenyigba installs new ruler after two decades

The Kingmakers, chiefs and people of Anlo-Afiadenyigba, a historic and culturally important town in Anlo, have a new traditional leader after 24 years without a substantive one.

Torgbui Kadzahlo IV, the newly crowned Dufia of Anlo-Afiadenyigba is succeeding his predecessor, Torgbui Kadzahlo III who joined his ancestors in 1997.

Torgbui Kadzahlo’s outdooring on Saturday, happened two weeks after he was captured, confined and taken through the rites of passage in accordance with the chieftaincy customs and traditions and in all serenity and dignity.

He was outdoored along with his Agbotadua, Wordi Agboado, Torgbui Dziekpor II, sub-Chief of Anlo-Afiadenyigba and his Agbotadua, Alorgbordzi Gakpey, and Mamaga Dziewornu Ablewor II, Queen mother of Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

The momentous occasion saw attendants including chiefs from the Anlo State, Mr Dan Abodakpui, Zikpuitor of Awoamefia Torgbui Sri III, Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta, Prof Edem Kwasi Bakah, President of the E.P. University College (EPUC), representatives of political parties and the Clergy treated to indigenous Ewe music and dance performances like “agbadza, gadzo, atsiagbekor and babasiko.”

The Anlo-Afiadenyigba Development Council in a solidarity message declared their commitment to development issues of the town and pledged to work in harmony with all stakeholders believing that with all hands-on deck, pooling resources and with God’s guidance, “a brighter future awaits Anlo-Afiadenyigba.”

Mr Bubu Klinogo of Anlo-Afiadenyigba Youth Council said the absence of a substantive Dufia had done an unmitigated and irreparable damage to their development efforts saying, though there were some development projects, projects which would have leapfrogged the quality of life of the people never materialised or stalled and expressed the hope that the new Dufia signalled a new dawn for the community.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament for Keta and native of Anlo-Afiadenyigba, pleaded with the chiefs and elders to live in unity, peace and harmony to improve lives of the people saying, “Anlo-Afiadenyigba are renowned ‘kete’ weavers, so we know and understand too well how true it is for ‘detika’ (cotton thread) to say ‘hamee wonona tsoa kpe’ (it is through cooperation that set goals are achieved).

He spoke of his development efforts which included lobbying to get an ongoing modern Kindergarten block in town, embarking on jobs and skills training for youths in the Constituency and working to have works resumed on the bad Anlo Afiadenyigba Junction-Havezi Road.

He noted that the installation of the Dufia with the power to lobby and bring development projects to the town would make his (Mr Gakpey’s) work easier.

Torgbui Kadzahlo III, the Dufia thanked all for the trust reposed in him and promised to do everything within his authority and with the help of all indigenes to accomplish the onerous tasks of harnessing the natural resources and channelling them towards the development of the people stressing, “my success or failure depends on the quality of support and followership you, my subjects offer me”.

He promised to be a father for all and provide servant leadership; asked for the people’s support to instil discipline especially among the youth, take good care of the environment and avoid inappropriate fishing methods, while urging parents to send their wards to school to guarantee their future and that of Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

Torgbui Kadzahlo, aged 41, and known in his private life as Apostle Daniel Fly Kadzahlo holds a BSc Business Administration (Accounting and Finance) from EPUC, Ho and a Diploma in Christian Education from Trainers Bible College, Hohoe.