Anlo-Afiadenyigbaga Electoral Area to sensitise public on suicide

Mr Amos Ametsimey, Assembly member for Anlo-Afiadenyigbaga, says they will soon begin a public education on suicide in his Electoral area.

He said sensitising the public on the phenomenon was important as it would help in identifying those nursing suicide thoughts and finding ways to take them out from carrying out their plans.

Mr Ametsimey, also the Presiding Member of the Keta Municipal Assembly disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a 68-year old Albert Salu allegedly committed suicide by hanging.

He said though there had been suicide cases in the past, Sunday’s incident was the first in his Electoral Area for the about the six years he’s been their representative

The deceased, who the Assembly member said had no wife or children, was living alone and had been going through extreme hardship, was found hanging dead in his room on Sunday, January 09.

Mr Ametsimey underscored the need to engage the public saying, “the public education on this subject is important because the deceased might have talked to some people about his intended plan.”

“That Sunday, he was among the people freely, wishing them the best of the New Year. He even settled debts he owed some people and in the evening, we heard of the news. The way he went about the thing suggests that he planned the suicide.

He never married or had children and was not doing any meaningful work. His nephews and nieces were the ones extending support to him and so I think he might have done this out of frustration.”

“We’ll use all available media to reach the people and advise them that things are hard but that shouldn’t push us to take our lives. We’ll also sensitise families to look out for the elderly and the young ones and report any suicidal tendencies to unit committee members or the Assemblyman so we can together avoid this situation from recurring,” he added.

Chief Supt. Leonard Abakah, Keta Divisional Police Commander told the GNA that though a careful examination of the body revealed no marks of assault, his outfit had begun investigations into the alleged suicide.

He said the body had been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.