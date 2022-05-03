Anlo and Keta NPP hold constituency executive elections despite injunction

The Keta and Anlo constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have held their executive elections despite an injunction on the process.

The High Court at Denu granted an injunction restraining the NPP from holding its constituency elections in the two areas.

Some aggrieved party members separately filed an injunction application at the court over concerns with the electoral register, attempts to disqualify some eligible candidates, and failure to follow laid down procedures among others.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the various parties in the case were duly served the notice, but the elections were, however, held on Monday, May 2, the last day for the constituency executive elections.

Mr Philip Adzomadi, the Keta Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), in an interview with the GNA, said they got copies of the injunction order asking for a hold on the elections but had to go ahead with the process after directives from the EC Headquarters in Accra.

He said the EC was not a party in the case and that he alerted the regional and national offices of the development leading to a later communication to his office to conduct the elections.

Meanwhile, the Ketu South NPP failed to hold its constituency elections over similar concerns.