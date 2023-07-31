Anlo MP expresses concern over fertilizer shortage in his Constituency 

Mr. Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for Anlo Constituency has expressed concern about the shortage of fertilizer and other farm inputs in the area.



He said the fertilizer shortage was heavily affecting farming activities, a situation he claimed might result in food shortage in the area soon.

The lawmaker though admitted that some of these inputs are available, prices are high making it difficult for farmers to purchase and yet without it would result in huge losses after harvesting.

Mr Sefe made these comment in an interview with Ghana News Agency as part of his expectations in the upcoming mid-year budget review to be presented by the Finance Minister on Monday.

Apart from fishing, vegetable farming is one major activity of the people of the constituency. Crops such as tomatoes, shallots, okra, garden eggs, pepper, and carrots are mainly grown on commercial bases within Tegbi, Woe, Anyanui, Atorkor, Dzita, and Anloga.

Mr. John Damalie, popularly known as Juda, a renowned vegetable farmer at Tegbi Hekpa in his interaction with GNA said fertilizers and other farm chemicals are available but getting money to purchase them is the problem.

“They are available anyway, but are very costly, how can I be buying Activa 50kg at GHC470 which I bought at GHC250 just last year” Juda quizzed.

Mr. Damalie said the effects of this on their yields means they must reduce their land sizes.

“I have to reduce my farm to only three hectares due to this to enable me to handle it well” Juda said.

