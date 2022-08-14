Anlo State soon to establish Information Technology University

The Anlo State in the Volta Region will soon establish an information technology university to offer courses in computer science, including robotics engineering and artificial intelligence.

Torgbiga Wenya III, newly installed Dutor of Anlo, who promised the specialised University said it would not only give skills that would open doors to varied employment opportunities to the youth especially, but also arrest the exodus of the youth from the Anlo area for educational purposes.

Giving his inaugural speech at his coronation and that of Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II as Queen of Anlo at Tegbi, he said it was no surprise to see the youth of Anlo which had predominantly being a human resource economy moving to other regions of Ghana to access tertiary education and that the coming of the University would help address the youth drift.

In addition, he hoped that together, the Anlo area would see development projects such as dredging of the Keta Lagoon to create fish ponds for fish farming, commercial salt mining from both the sea and the lagoon among others to enhance the standard of living of the people.

The installation activities of the two by the Loafe Clan of Anlo sparked controversy among Anlo citizens which compelled the Anlo Traditional Council and the Anlo Youth Council, the umbrella body of the youth in Anlo to call on the clan elders to suspend their intended activities saying, the entire process was shrouded in “controversy of precedent and established procedure.”

Togbi Akwaah III of Alakple, spokesperson for the Loafe Clan speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the ceremony said Anlo citizens should ignore claims that Torgbiga Wenya had been installed to rival Togbi Sri III.

“Torgbiga Wenya is Dutor (founder) of Anlo while Togbi Sri is the Awoamefia (overlord) of Anlo and he’s coming in to support the Awoamefia for the development and progress of Anlo. About the controversies prior to today’s coronation, we will resolve the issues as a mother and child will.”

Saturday’s coronation of Torgbiga Wenya III known in private life as Ephraim Agbeko Vordoagu, a legal practitioner and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II known in private life as Confidence Haugen, an entrepreneur and former model, attracted people of diverse fields especially the entertainment industry including Nadia Buari, Kalsoume Sinare, Kafui Danku and Elikem Kumordzie.