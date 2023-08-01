Anlo Traditional Council to immortalise the memory of Rawlings

The Anlo Traditional Council has initiated steps to immortalise the memory of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The Chiefs took this decision during a conclave meeting held recently at the palace of Awormefia, Torgbui Sri III, to address some pertinent issues relating to peace within the state and preparations towards this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival.

In a press statement signed by Agbotadua Kumassah, on behalf of Awomefia, shared with the Ghana News Agency, the chiefs also appointed a special purpose committee to commence activities towards the process.

Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Dufia of Anyako-Konu and Paramount Chief of Amugo- Wego Traditional Area, was appointed as the chairman to steer affairs of the special purpose committee that was tasked to eternalize the memory of Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings

“In consideration of the above, the meeting appointed a special purpose committee chaired by Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII to initiate actions in that regard” Agbotadua stated.

Jerry John Rawlings, who is a descendant of Agbotui Family from Dzelukofe in Keta Municipality in Anlo land, died in November 2020 after serving as the country’s first President in the Fourth Republic and is credited for many developmental projectss in Anlo land.

Before his demise, Rawlings was enstooled under the title Torgbuiga Nutifafa I of Anlo for his meritorious contributions towards the development of the area.

This initiative when materialized would be the first of its kind in the Region and entire nation to eternalize a former President.