Anlo Youth Council Calls On The Loafe ClanTo Suspend All Intended Activities

The Anlo Youth Council (AYC) has called on the Loafe Clan of Anlo to suspend all its intended activities to install a supposed Dutor and Mamaga of Anlo State.

Rather, it asked the clan elders to subject themselves to the time-tested customs, traditions, and laws of Anlo regarding processes and procedures involved in installing chiefs and/or queens in the land.

There had been reports suggesting that Mr Ephraim Agbeko Vordoagu, a legal practitioner and Ms Confidence Haugen, an entrepreneur were installed as Togbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo State and Mamaga Abui II, Queen of Anlo respectively with their coronation scheduled to take place on August 13, 2022, at Hogbe Park, Anloga.

The situation sparked controversy among Anlo citizens which compelled Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo to issue a statement asking the citizens to disregard the purported coronation citing grounds of precedence and procedure.

The AYC in a release issued by the President, Mr Kenneth Kpedor said after following keenly the developments and speaking to the parties involved, it was evident that the said installation of Dutor and Queen of Anlo was shrouded in “controversy of precedent and established procedure,” something the umbrella body of the youth in Anlo would not countenance as it threatened Anlo’s peace.

“Anlo Youth Council, therefore, is calling on the Loafe Clan to suspend all intended installation, coronation, and out-dooring ceremony, and to subject itself to the processes and procedures as enshrined in our tradition and custom, and law.

Furthermore, Anlo Youth Council has noted with deep concern that the ‘installation’ and ‘coronation’ of Togbiga Wenya III and Mamaga Buiekpor II is shrouded in controversy of precedent, and established procedure. This has the potential to destabilise the peace and security of Anlo.”

The release said AYC cherished and held in high esteem the wisdom of the structures and the inherent appellate avenues available for any aggrieved person(s), thus, urged the youth to “resist any call that is intended to undermine the time-tested processes and procedures that have sustained the peace and progress of the Anlo Dukor.”