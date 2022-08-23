Anlo Youth Council meets Regional Minister over development

Anlo Youth Council (AYC), the umbrella body of the youth of Anlo has met Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister to discuss developmental issues affecting the area and the region.

Discussions centred on the devastating effects of the sea, which is threatening the existence of the three coastal districts- Anloga, Keta and Ketu South.

Mr Ken Kpedor, President of AYC who led the six-man delegation to the Regional Minister in a phone interview with the Ghana News Agency said the objective of the visit was to discuss government’s policy towards the protection of the Anlo coast, the development agenda for the southern Volta, and to explore ways AYC could collaborate on the development of the Volta Region.

He expressed satisfaction with the deliberations and hoped situations in the Anlo area would change as he assured of the Council’s readiness to meet with “Municipal and District Assemblies, and Members of Parliament to collaborate on the development plans within Anlo.”

According to the Minister, “the government is currently seeking funds to complete the Blekusu Sea Defence Project.”

He added that the Volta River Authority, which tasked to maintain estuaries would soon start desilting the Anyanui-Dzita estuary and threw a challenge to experts with superior proposals to deal with the coastal erosion to engage him and the Ministry of Works and Housing.

“On roads, Dr. Letsa assured us that the contractor for Metsrikasa-Havedzi road is moving to site for the completion of the project. He also indicated the government’s openness to Public-Private Partnership for projects such as the dredging of Keta Lagoon while assuring that his office is open to work with us on any viable development project we may propose as a Council.”

Mr Kpedor said Rev Isaac Adza Tettey, Regional Planning Officer who was present at the meeting shared with the delegation “the development plans for the five Anlo Districts” and promised to invite AYC to the harmonisation of the various Municipal and District Medium-Term Development Plans, where the various plans would be integrated into the Volta Region Development Plan.