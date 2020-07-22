The Anlo Youth Council has sent a good luck message to Isaac Dogboe in his come back fight.

The message said On behalf of the youth of Anlo we wish Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogbe good luck in his fight with Chris Avalos this evening.

The statement signed by Mayor Agbleze President Anlo Youth Council said “We have been following his level of preparation and determination to get back

to the top. There is no doubt he will use this opportunity to get back to his

winning ways and very shortly become the champion we know him to be again.

Isaac, we are all behind you to win this fight. May the spirit of our ancestors be

with you as you step into the ring”.

Agbomatodzo be ye ƒo agbogawo ɖe aye me

