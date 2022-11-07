Anloga-Avete LA Basic School receives donation from aYO

As part of this year’s massively celebrated Hogbetsotso Festival in the Volta Region, MTN aYo Ghana donated a set of ICT equipment to the Anloga-Avete LA Basic School in Anloga to promote the teaching and learning of ICT in that school.

The leading microinsurance company presented the school with laptop and projector to encourage students enjoy and develop their skills in ICT.

The aYo team was accompanied by the colleagues from MTN Ghana for the presentation, which was received by Assistant Headteacher and ICT Teacher, Senanu Bedzra.

Marketing Officer at aYo Ghana, Perpetual Quaye, who led team together with the South East Sales Manager for aYo, Ellis Ashie, to do the presentation, said the donation forms part of the company’s CSR initiative geared at empowering the youth via ICT education.

“We look forward to positively impacting the Ghanaian society as we also provide relevant, accessible, affordable and easy-to-use insurance,” she said.

The aYo team also used the occasion to engage the community on the benefits and importance of aYo Insurance and also got some residents to sign up on its Recharge with Care (RwC) Annual Insurance policy, and other policies offered by aYo.

As of October 31, 2022, aYo had paid out a total of about GHS1.1 million in some 2,366 claims to customers in the Volta Region alone.

This forms part of a total of GHS11.38 million paid out in some 34,102 claims across the country as of the end of October 2022.