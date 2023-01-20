Anloga Dornorgbor basic school gets new classroom block

A new four-unit classroom block has been built and handed over to the Dornorgbor basic school at Anloga in the Anloga district of the Volta region.

The classroom block, furnished with dual desks was an initiative of the District Chief Executive of Anloga, Mr Seth Yormenu to help restore full academic work in the school after some structures in the school were destroyed during a thunderstorm sometime last year, hindering smooth academic work in the school.

Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, Mr Seth Yormenu said the project was funded by the District Assessment Performance Tool Fund (DAPT Fund), which the assembly qualified for in 2021.

He said part of the DAPT Fund was also used to put up modern sheds in the Anloga central market to improve trading activities.

Mr Yormenu observed that indiscipline among school children was a contributing factor to the falling standard of education in the district and the poor performance of the children at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in recent times.

He advised the school kids to take their studies seriously to justify the huge investments made in them by their parents, guardians, and society.

He also advised parents to intensify the supervision of their wards and not to leave that responsibility on the teachers.

The DCE further assured of the assembly’s resolve to ensure that all schools in the district were provided with educational materials to improve upon teaching and learning outcomes and appealed for maximum care of the project to ensure that it served its intended purpose.

Mad Thywill Kobla Edem, headmistress of the school expressed the school’s gratitude to the DCE and the assembly for the intervention which she described as timely and promised that the building would be taken proper care of.