Anloga MP donates to basic schools

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anloga in the Volta region, has donated some teaching and learning materials to basic schools in his area.

The donation was part of moves to enhance quality education in the area.

Mr Sefe, after presenting the items to the education directorate, was optimistic the items would help in raising a high standard of students’ academic performance at the basic level.

“The inadequacy of textbooks and other educational materials in some schools have contributed to ineffective teaching and learning, leading to poor academic work delivery,” he added.

Mr Daniel Besa, a representative from the Anloga District Education Directorate, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture toward improving the quality of education in the District.

Mr Besa urged parents to show concern in addressing the educational challenges of their wards.

He further tasked pupils in the various schools to embrace the attitude of hard work in all situations.

A total of 475 science and mathematics textbooks, pencils, pens, erasers and rulers worth thousands of cedis would be distributed to all the various public schools in the District through the Education Directorate.