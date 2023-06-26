Anloga Police remains committed to providing security

The Anloga District Police Command has given assurance of providing adequate security to residents of the area despite the low number of personnel.

Investigations by the Ghana News Agency revealed that the Command, made up of three police stations at Anloga, Anyanui and Alakple, has only limited personnel serving the Anloga District.

This situation, residents fear was negatively impacting on security in the district especially in terms of patrol and responding to distress calls.

Superintendent of Police (Supt), Mr Thomas Yao Agbanyo, the District Police Commander in reaction said the numbers does not deter them from carrying out their duties and that the Command would do its best to serve the security needs of the area.

“We shall do our best to stem the tide as the few personnel here have been sensitised that these are some of the hazards associated with policing.

However, with God on our side, everything will be okay. We watch the city with the powers of God, not with our own might,” he said.

Supt Agbanyo said his outfit was also exploring other means to make up for the numbers to ensure effective policing to reduce crime in the district.

“I assure you that we are devising a strategy on community sensitisation and neighbourhood watch to reduce crime in the area. The Police have started with National Commission Civic Education and very soon, all communities in the district will be covered.”