Anna Adukwei Addo: MCE nominee for Tema West

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, a Banker, has been nominated as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

Ms Adukwei Addo, if confirmed by two-thirds majority of votes of the Assembly Members of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, in accordance with the Local Government law, will succeed Mrs Adwoa Amoako, outgoing MCE.

The Nominee is a member of the New Patriotic Party and a member of the Coordinating Team of the Party in the Tema West Constituency, and worked actively for the Party in the run-up to the 2016 and 2020 electioneering campaign.

A profile of the nominee available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicates that she is a native of the Greater Accra Region, Ms Adukwei Addo had her secondary education – Ordinary and Advance Level at the St. Mary’s Secondary School and proceeded to the Accra Polytechnic where she obtained an HND in Secretaryship and Management Studies.

She obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Executive Secretary from the Central University in 2005, and subsequently acquired a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from the University of Ghana Business School in 2014.

Prior to her nomination, Ms Adukwei Addo, was the Branch Manager of Prudential Bank Limited, Airport Branch, where she oversaw the operations of the branch.

She was decorated with the Outstanding Quality Service Delivery and Award for Best Performing Branch using Branch Profitability and Return on Assets.

The Tema West Municipal Assembly was inaugurated in March 2018 after it was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly by Local Government Act (2016), Act 936 and the Legislative Instrument, 2017, LI 2317.

Situated in the South Eastern part of the Greater Accra Region, the Assembly has three zonal councils; Tema West, Batsonaa and Adjei Kojo.

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has 16 members including 11 elected and five government appointees.

The main test awaits Ms Adukwei Addo on Thursday, September 30, 2021 when members of the Assembly will vote to accept or reject her as Municipal Chief Executive for the Tema West Municipal Assembly.