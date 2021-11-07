Annan Tackie wants to fight Paul Peers

Ghana’s Annan Tackie has thrown a challenge to British boxer Paul Peers, after the latter put up a splendid performance in Ghana recently.

Tackie, who has fought 20 times with 13 wins, end lost seven times wants to take on the British even in his backyard in search of honours in the Super Lightweight Division.

This follows an impressive victory by Peers in his last fight held in Accra where he knocked out Enock Lamptey.

Peers, who has 13 fights to his credit with eight wins and five defeats has accepted the challenge and is ready to take on the Ghanaian.

Annan, 29, threw a swift challenge to Peers after his Accra fight saying he was capable of knocking out the man from Liverpool.

Peers, 34, is confident of adding hard-hitting Annan to his list of recent victims in the ring.

The boxing fraternity in the United Kingdom is looking forward to this great event.