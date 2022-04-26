Anne-Sophia Ave’s contribution in Arts and Culture commended

Ghanaians have hailed the France Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Anne-Sophia Ave, over her contribution in the Ghanaian Arts and Culture Industry after making it big at the just ended Accra in Paris concert in France.

The Ambassador since coming to Ghana in September 2018, has been involved in the development of the music industry, organizing music concerts both in Ghana and in France and meeting to interact with some Ghanaian celebrities on how to help build the entertainment industry.

Some Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to render their support for the ambassador after the “Accra in Paris” concert was tagged as one of the best the country has seen in many years.

Award winning rapper, Sarkodie who featured in the Accra in Paris concert took to his twitter handle and wrote this. “Shero Annie-Sophia, few are built like you.”

Award winning Comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known in the media circle as DKB also commended the French Ambassador for the work done so far and wished her long life as she goes on to impact in the Ghanaian Arts and Cultural industry

“If you have one wish, wish long life for her excellency Anne-Sophia Ave for the good she has done for Ghana’s creative arts industry.”

Ghanaian music legend, Guru also had a little or few to say over the energy shown by Madam Sophia so far.

“Our French Ambassador is working harder than our creative and tourism ministry, really appreciate her energy.”

This is the second time the French Ambassador has teamed up with some entertainment experts to organize such a concert. The first edition of the Accra in Paris concert.

This year’s edition saw the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena and other French musicians as they thrilled the fans with some great performances.

Madam Annie-Sophia Ave is still teaming up with some Ghanaian musicians as she hopes to team up with some entertainment gurus to make the Ghanaian music industry a better one someday.