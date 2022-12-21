Annette Cruikshank wins Mansa Gold Holiday Tennis Tournament

Ms. Annette Cruikshank, number one seeded tennis player, won the 2022 edition of Mansa Gold Holiday Tennis competition at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club last Saturday.

The competition was her first clay court title of the year after coming from a set down to beat third seeded Vanessa Akuaku.

The weeklong event saw Cruikshank at her dominant best against the opponent after dropping the opening set, breaking her opponents’ serve three times in the last two sets to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-1 in two hours and six minutes.

She extended her dominance over Vanessa Akuaku, having won all four of their five encounters since 2018.

Sharing her experience after the event, she said ‘’Oh, I was very nervous, but in the end, I am happy to have won the title. I played a perfect match today’’.

Madam Mariah Greenstreet, Managing director of Mansa Gold commended the participants for putting up an outstanding performance.

She said, “I am thrilled with the performance of the ladies, their standard of play is outstanding, I’m using this medium to call on corporate women out there, especially tennis enthusiasts to come onboard to help nurture our future tennis stars”.

The tournament was sponsored by Mansa Gold producers of premium Bean of Bar chocolate, Atlantic Bank, Atlantic Group, Blue Skies, Accra Open and Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The six-day program was graced by the Ghana Tennis Federation President Isaac Aboagye Duah, Accra Lawn Tennis Club chairman George Mills, Accra Social Tennis Club chairman Eric Kyei and Ghana Tennis Federation Hall of fame Coach Anthony Dove and Peter Annan.