Annoh-Dompreh Calls for Action Against Emeafa Hardcastle Over Disrespectful Remarks

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to issue consequential orders summoning the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, before the Privileges Committee once it is constituted.

The request follows a heated exchange between Annoh-Dompreh and Hardcastle, which occurred during a sitting of the Appointments Committee on January 28, 2025.

Annoh-Dompreh, raising the issue on the floor of Parliament, expressed dissatisfaction with Hardcastle’s conduct, particularly her remarks, which he described as disrespectful and unbecoming of her position. The Minority Chief Whip emphasized that Hardcastle’s words undermined his status as an elected representative and demanded appropriate action from the Speaker.

“I am told she is a lawyer, and I was surprised by the attitude she displayed,” Annoh-Dompreh stated, calling on Speaker Bagbin to take action despite the Privileges Committee not yet being constituted. He urged the Speaker to issue orders to ensure the matter is addressed properly.

Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, also weighed in on the matter, expressing support for Annoh-Dompreh’s concerns. Iddrisu echoed the view that Hardcastle’s remarks had tarnished the integrity of Parliament and warranted an apology. He highlighted that Annoh-Dompreh’s reputation as an elected official had been damaged by Hardcastle’s behavior.

However, Iddrisu advised restraint, suggesting that Annoh-Dompreh reconsider escalating the matter to the Privileges Committee and instead seek a more amicable resolution to ease tensions.

The Speaker of Parliament has not yet made a ruling on the matter, but the debate over decorum and respect for parliamentary authority is likely to continue. This incident has sparked wider discussions about the conduct of public officials and the standards of behavior expected within the House.