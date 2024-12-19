Annoh-Dompreh Challenges Legal Proceedings Over Nsawam-Adoagyiri Election Results

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly opposed the legal action filed by Amenorpe Philibert Fummey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, challenging the results of the December 7, 2024 election.

Fummey has sought to contest the election results, but Annoh-Dompreh asserts that the legal process being followed is fundamentally flawed. In his official application to the court, Annoh-Dompreh declared that the writ of summons and statement of claim filed in the case are “defective and are unknown to the laws governing parliamentary elections in Ghana.”

Annoh-Dompreh further emphasized that the appropriate legal process for challenging parliamentary election results is the filing of a petition, which can only occur once the results have been declared and gazetted. He argues that the use of a writ of summons to contest the results is “completely misconceived.”

The Majority Chief Whip has filed a motion requesting the court to set aside the writ of summons and statement of claim. In addition, he is seeking several other legal actions, including an order for the Electoral Commission (EC) to properly collate and declare the results and winner of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary election through the Returning Officer, as mandated by law.

Annoh-Dompreh is also calling for an order directing the Inspector General of Police to provide adequate security at the collation center, ensuring the EC can carry out its duties without disruption.