Annoh-Dompreh Denies NDC Claims Of Firing Gunshot At Nsawam

The Incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has vehemently denied allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he fired gunshots at Nsawam.

This follows a melee that erupted over the weekend at St Martins Senior High School during a collation of the just-ended elections, where the NDC supporters stormed the hall to disrupt the process.

Annoh-Dompreh was attacked, but he managed to flee from the center after having his V8 vehicle vandalized.

The NDC later came out to say that he allegedly fired a gunshot at the ground, which he has denied of that knowledge.

Addressing a press conference at the Constituency party office, he explained that the recent allegations are a classic case of the NDC’s “accuse others of what you are guilty of” tactics.

He explained that on the night of the election, NDC supporters vandalized state properties, including the hall where the election results were being collated.

The returning officer was allegedly forced to declare the results in favor of the NDC, while Annoh-Dompreh intervened to stop the chaos.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that he was attacked by NDC supporters when he left the hall, with missiles thrown at him and his car’s windshield smashed.

He attributed his safety to divine intervention.

The NDC’s allegations that Annoh-Dompreh fired gunshots are “totally false,” he said.

He challenged the NDC to provide evidence of his alleged wrongdoing, stating that he had never even held a gun before.

Annoh-Dompreh further called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing his innocence.

He also took a swipe at Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director of NDC who made the allegations, advising him to “get mature” and understand that politics is about leadership, patriotism, and serving the country, not just making baseless allegations.

However, Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence that he would be declared the winner of the election, citing the accuracy of the pink sheets.