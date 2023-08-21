Annoh-Dompreh responds to alleged removal of billboard in his constituency

Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Monday denied allegations linking him to the removal of a billboard advert of NPP’s flag bearer aspirant Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

Addressing Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, also the Majority Chief Whip said he first heard of the accusation while in the United States for a National Conference of State Legislators which had Mr. Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament in attendance.

“Following the attribution of my name to the removal of the advert, I made a few calls in an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue only to find out that a third party, who did not own the advertising space in question, had given the go-ahead to a supporter of Mr. Agyapong to post the advert after making some payment to that person.

“My investigations revealed that the real owner of the advertising space later expressed his reservations about the use of his property without recourse to him and so had the advert removed,” he said.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh told the Press that this was the third rough-and-tumble he had had with Mr. Agyapong’s team, adding; “I think it’s a rehearsed strategy, not by himself but by people around him who are fronting his campaign.”

According to him, this latest accusation about his alleged involvement in the destruction of Mr. Agyapong’s billboard advert had “taken me by surprise.”

“I was in the US (United States) when I heard about this news of me supposedly having destroyed his billboards. I was alarmed and pained,” he said.

“I feel a lot of pain about this because it’s something that I don’t know anything about,” he said.

He therefore urged the supporters of Mr. Agyapong to stop defaming him.

“I feel very slighted, I feel very pained, I do not even engage in such tactics against the NPP’s rivals, the NDC least of all a fellow NPP MP just because of an internal competition and my decision to openly support Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the internal race. I am not a violent man,” he alleged.