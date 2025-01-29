Annoh-Dompreh Slams Barker-Vormawor’s Bribery Allegations as Irresponsible and Insincere

The controversy surrounding Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bribery allegations against Ghana’s Parliament Appointments Committee has escalated, with Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, strongly condemning both Barker-Vormawor’s actions and the sincerity of his subsequent apology.

Barker-Vormawor appeared before the committee to substantiate his claims that incoming ministers had bribed their way through the vetting process. However, when pressed, he failed to provide any evidence to back up his allegations. This prompted Chairman Bernard Ahiafor to suggest that Barker-Vormawor issue a formal apology for his unfounded accusations.

While Barker-Vormawor expressed remorse during the session, Annoh-Dompreh was less than convinced by his apology. He questioned whether the activist would have appeared before the committee if he had not been summoned. “He didn’t come here willingly. If he hadn’t been summoned, would he have shown up?” Annoh-Dompreh asked.

The Majority Chief Whip further criticized Barker-Vormawor for his claim that he was merely relaying a whistleblower’s information, calling it “baseless” and holding him responsible for misleading the public with his accusations. “His claim that a whistleblower provided him with the information is baseless. He must take responsibility for misleading the public,” Annoh-Dompreh stated.

Annoh-Dompreh stressed the importance of preserving the integrity of Parliament and emphasized that Barker-Vormawor’s actions should not go unpunished. “Parliament is a serious arm of government. You don’t throw accusations around and walk away as if nothing happened,” he concluded.