Annor-Adjaye SHS saga: HRRG seeks RTI Commission assistance

The thirst for justice for the 19 students who suffered gross abuse, torture, and inhumane treatment of brute canning meted out to them by some teachers of the Annor Adjaye Senior High School (SHS) has been the sole aim of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) ever since that bizarre incident occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

HRRG broke the sad news on May 10, 2022, about the unwarranted abuse and merciless canning by 7 teachers of the Annor Adjaye SHS at Ezilibo in the Jomoro district in the Western Region which caused bodily harm to 19-final-year-students in the institution.

Since then, it has done everything in its power to help bring justice to these students and for the teachers who committed such atrocities to be brought to book but to no avail.

The HRRG first wrote to the Western Regional Director of Education of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Madam Felicia Okai, and copied the Director General of GES asking to be given the proof of the full report on the findings of their investigation and evidence of decision made to punish these teachers involved.

Unfortunately, the request made by the HRRG to the educational authorities yielded no results in nearly two months.

Following the failed attempts, the HRRG invited Lawyer Christian Akwasi Buame to write on its behalf to the GES seeking the authority to grant the request of the HRRG by releasing the disciplinary Committee results on the canning saga at Annor Adjaye SHS to help further investigations.

Again, the plea was ignored. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the HRRG has now decided to write to the Right to Information Commission requesting for its assistance to be extended under their institution to oversee the implementation of Act 989 in order to compel the GES to go ahead and grant the HRRG’s request without hesitation.

HRRG believes that the action by the Right to Information Commission will support and advance the real acceptance of its founding principles while compelling the GES to do the needful.

“We hope that the application of these principles will help end the egregious violation of human rights occurring in schools”, the statement signed by its Executive Director, Joseph Wemakor partly reads.

Read the full letter below: