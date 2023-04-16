Announcement of West Africa Deal Summit and 2nd Ghana Impact Summit

Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) and Nigeria National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (Nigeria NABII) together with impact investing taskforces in Burkina Faso and Senegal have announced the 1st West Africa Deal Summit and 2nd Ghana Impact Summit slated for 16th and 17th May 2023, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra Ghana and virtually. Register at https://westafricadealsummit.org/.

The flagship summit themed “Conversations that Move Catalytic Capital for Impact,” is organized in partnership with the United Nations (UN) In Ghana, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), FMO Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, UNDP, Orange Corners, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), Africa Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA), LEAP Africa and other partners.

Over two exciting days, West Africa’s impact investing community will convene in Accra, Ghana and online to engage with global catalytic capital providers to take action on initiatives that can move capital to transform the region and contribute to economic recovery. It will promote knowledge sharing and collaboration, provide more visibility for locally-led businesses and funds and unlock more catalytic capital for West Africa in ways that drive the attainment of the SDGs. This summit is a pre-event to the Africa Impact Summit in Cape Town, South Africa in July, 2023.

The summit will feature the launch of Deal Source Africa; a comprehensive program to connect businesses with investors and transaction advisors, and local impact funds to limited partners. It will also launch Catalytic Capital Africa; a program supporting catalytic capital providers including foundations, family offices, international development agencies, and development finance institutions to invest in ways that build the local financing ecosystem across Africa. It will feature study tours to Nigeria and other West African countries as a post-summit activity on the 18th and 19th of May, 2023 to allow participants to explore the rest of West Africa’s vibrant and growing SMEs and financing space.

Event details

The event brings together a diverse group of local and international actors in-person and online.

Date: 16th and 17th May, 2023

Time: 8am – 5pm (GMT)

Venue: Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana and online.