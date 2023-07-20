Announcing the 2023 Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards Nominees 

We are so thrilled to announce the Finalists for the 2023 Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards!
The Prestigious Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards celebrates Individuals, Groups and Organizations based on the spirit of Mentorship and Volunteerism demonstrated through active, unpaid involvement in and contributions to their community, country and the continent.
The platform charge businesses of all sizes to allow their employees to mentor for short periods during the work day, giving the youth positive role models, equipping startups, NGOs and social enterprises with requisite knowledge and expertise and offering employees a way to give back to society.
The theme for this year is leveraging on technology to promote mentorship and volunteerism as the key in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, this 4th edition is slated for Saturday 29th July at the Holidayinn hotel, Accra.
For the past few years, these Awards have recognized some truly inspirational people. They shine a light on the outstanding achievements of these individuals and organizations who go the extra mile to offer selfless deeds to help people in various capacities and in diverse circumstance with the intention of bringing positive change to people and communities which eventually impacts national and global development.
This year in particular, the judges were faced with an overwhelming number of outstanding nominations. With vigor, dedication and a good deal of passionate discussion, they worked tirelessly to select the shortlist.
NOMINATIONS CATEGORIES
Student Mentorship Award
Pamela Abbey – Girl Child Hygiene
Ohemaa Amoako- Read with me library
Maud Ewoenam Fugar- Mckingtorch Africa
Excellence in Pro Bono Consultancy
Daniel Owusu, Misfit Consulting
Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation
Peter Asare Nyarko- Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa
Rising Star Award
Ernest Kwadzo Tsifodze, Nalike Africa
Joshua Opoku Agyemang:- IOT Network Hub
Pay It Forward Hubs
iSpace Foundation
Youth Leadership Parliament
National Service Award
Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation
Solomon John Ajao- Dodowa Hospital
Mr. Bernard Osei-Duah- BOD Mogul Consult
Mentor of the Year
Joyce Apoasaan Jambeidu- Wellam’s Investment and Business Services
Lusimadio S Simao- Entrepreneurs NBA
Felicia Edem Attipoe- Echoe Ghana
Gloria Sarkodie Addo- Shai Osudoku District Hospital
Hannah Hema Akomeah- Hanny’s Prime Ventures
DR REJOICE W FOLI- Absa Bank Ghana Limited
Volunteer of the Year
Zoogah Dorcas- Young urban women movement, Activista Ghana.PowertoYouthbyNorsaac, WASH Club
Amos Ekow Coffie- Girl Child Hygiene
Hafsa Yurizaa Zakaria- Young Urban Women Movement (YUWM)
Esther Yesutor Agbozo- EYA Foundation for African Leaders
Felicia Edem Attipoe- Echoe Ghana
Blaise Ackom- Madina polyclinic kekele
Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli- Absa Bank Ghana Limited
Herbert Acheampong:- Pilolo Ghana
Impactful Philanthropy Award
Nhyira Bayeh- Amanda foundation
Joshua Kwasi Tettey- Ghana Education Service
Philomena Antonio- Afi Antonio Foundation
EduTech Mentor of the Year
Mr. James Owusu- Leyden Educational Consultancy
Maxwell Beganim- Strategic youth network for development
Godfrey Byekwaso- Centenary Bank
Youth Volunteer Program
Zoogah Dorcas Yingura- Young Urban Women Movement
Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation
Winnie Nakiyingi- Words that Count
Joshua Opoku Agyemang:- IOT Network Hub
Volunteering for Climate Change
Joshua Kwasi Tettey- Ghana Education Service
Maxwell Beganim- Strategic youth network for development
Service through STEM
Joshua Opoku Agyemang- IOT Network Hub
Faith Nwaobia- Youthup Global
SDGs 5 Excellence Award
Ishmael Kwasi Selassie- SRHR Consultant
Philomena Antonio- Afi Antonio Foundation
Wilhelmina Amoaku- Entrepreneur
SDGs 8 Excellence Award –
TetseNii Bortey Kofi Frankwa ii –ENACTUS
Lusimadio Simao- Profaster Consultancy
Over the next few days we will be telling you their individual heart-warming and inspirational stories; but for now, we are delighted to present you some of our 2020 Finalists!