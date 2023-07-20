Announcing the 2023 Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards Nominees 

We are so thrilled to announce the Finalists for the 2023 Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards!

The Prestigious Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Awards celebrates Individuals, Groups and Organizations based on the spirit of Mentorship and Volunteerism demonstrated through active, unpaid involvement in and contributions to their community, country and the continent.

The platform charge businesses of all sizes to allow their employees to mentor for short periods during the work day, giving the youth positive role models, equipping startups, NGOs and social enterprises with requisite knowledge and expertise and offering employees a way to give back to society.

The theme for this year is leveraging on technology to promote mentorship and volunteerism as the key in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, this 4th edition is slated for Saturday 29th July at the Holidayinn hotel, Accra.

For the past few years, these Awards have recognized some truly inspirational people. They shine a light on the outstanding achievements of these individuals and organizations who go the extra mile to offer selfless deeds to help people in various capacities and in diverse circumstance with the intention of bringing positive change to people and communities which eventually impacts national and global development.

This year in particular, the judges were faced with an overwhelming number of outstanding nominations. With vigor, dedication and a good deal of passionate discussion, they worked tirelessly to select the shortlist.

NOMINATIONS CATEGORIES

Student Mentorship Award

Pamela Abbey – Girl Child Hygiene

Ohemaa Amoako- Read with me library

Maud Ewoenam Fugar- Mckingtorch Africa

Excellence in Pro Bono Consultancy

Daniel Owusu, Misfit Consulting

Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation

Peter Asare Nyarko- Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa

Rising Star Award

Ernest Kwadzo Tsifodze, Nalike Africa

Joshua Opoku Agyemang:- IOT Network Hub

Pay It Forward Hubs

iSpace Foundation

Youth Leadership Parliament

National Service Award

Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation

Solomon John Ajao- Dodowa Hospital

Mr. Bernard Osei-Duah- BOD Mogul Consult

Mentor of the Year

Joyce Apoasaan Jambeidu- Wellam’s Investment and Business Services

Lusimadio S Simao- Entrepreneurs NBA

Felicia Edem Attipoe- Echoe Ghana

Gloria Sarkodie Addo- Shai Osudoku District Hospital

Hannah Hema Akomeah- Hanny’s Prime Ventures

DR REJOICE W FOLI- Absa Bank Ghana Limited

Volunteer of the Year

Zoogah Dorcas- Young urban women movement, Activista Ghana.PowertoYouthbyNorsaac, WASH Club

Amos Ekow Coffie- Girl Child Hygiene

Hafsa Yurizaa Zakaria- Young Urban Women Movement (YUWM)

Esther Yesutor Agbozo- EYA Foundation for African Leaders

Felicia Edem Attipoe- Echoe Ghana

Blaise Ackom- Madina polyclinic kekele

Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli- Absa Bank Ghana Limited

Herbert Acheampong:- Pilolo Ghana

Impactful Philanthropy Award

Nhyira Bayeh- Amanda foundation

Joshua Kwasi Tettey- Ghana Education Service

Philomena Antonio- Afi Antonio Foundation

EduTech Mentor of the Year

Mr. James Owusu- Leyden Educational Consultancy

Maxwell Beganim- Strategic youth network for development

Godfrey Byekwaso- Centenary Bank

Youth Volunteer Program

Zoogah Dorcas Yingura- Young Urban Women Movement

Foster Awintiti Akugri- Hacklab Foundation

Winnie Nakiyingi- Words that Count

Joshua Opoku Agyemang:- IOT Network Hub

Volunteering for Climate Change

Joshua Kwasi Tettey- Ghana Education Service

Maxwell Beganim- Strategic youth network for development

Service through STEM

Joshua Opoku Agyemang- IOT Network Hub

Faith Nwaobia- Youthup Global

SDGs 5 Excellence Award

Ishmael Kwasi Selassie- SRHR Consultant

Philomena Antonio- Afi Antonio Foundation

Wilhelmina Amoaku- Entrepreneur

SDGs 8 Excellence Award –

TetseNii Bortey Kofi Frankwa ii –ENACTUS

Lusimadio Simao- Profaster Consultancy

