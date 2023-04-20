Annual ‘Duamenefa’ 2023 regional tournament launched

The annual Duamenefa Regional football and marathon tournament has been launched at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The annual event, which was initiated by ‘Fafaa FM’ a local radio station at Dzodze in 2017 was aimed at promoting sports and scouting good talents in the region and beyond for a brighter future.

Mr Wisdom Dovlo, Head of Sports at Fafaa Radio in Dzodze, disclosed during the launching that, previous events saw improvement with some teams from Togo and the greater Accra region participating.

He told Ghana news Agency (GNA) that the new Duamenefa regional tournament 2023 edition would only feature under-17 boys and women teams participating in football as well as long-distance athletes across the region and beyond.

“Previously, the tournament was open with no age limit. We deem it necessary to limit this year’s edition to the younger ones since our scouts keep complaining about the ages of the players.”

He added that the tournament had received an endorsement from the Ghana National Sports Authority which served as motivation.

Mr Dovlo also expressed satisfaction with the previous tournaments and how it was patronized whilst anticipating an improved edition this year.

He revealed that registration of the football teams and athletes had commenced since March 1 and would end on May 31 with scouts from the United States, (UK), Canada, and Australia among others taking charge.

Two young best players, each from the region’s Southern and Central sectors, could go on a 10-day training tour abroad.

Mr Gabriel Kwamigah Atorkple Tanko was also unveiled as the headline sponsor for the tournament.

He pledged to move the sporting events to the next level to give exposure to more talents for scouting purposes.

A committee has since been formed to spearhead the tournament.

Previous events produced several good athletes who are performing well in their respective teams at home and abroad.