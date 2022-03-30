Annual Energy Information System Workshop To Be Held In Accra

The ECOWAS Energy and Mines Department is organising a regional workshop on the ECOWAS Energy Information System from 29 March to 2 April 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

Mr. Sédiko DOUKA, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Energy and Mines will kick-start the activities lined up for the workshop.

The main objective is to review the statistics collected from 2010 to 2019 and validation sane. National experts will also be trained on how to fill the common data collection questionnaire and use the ECOWAS Information System (EIS) platform.