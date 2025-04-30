Annual Food Initiative Brings Relief to Vulnerable Residents in Northern Ghana

A collaborative effort led by philanthropist Janet Abugre and Accra-based businessman Seidu Agongo has provided critical food support to dozens of vulnerable residents in Adaboya-Kunkoe, a rural community in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

The annual donation, distributed on April 28, delivered 35 bags of maize to approximately 70 beneficiaries, primarily elderly widows, single mothers, and individuals unable to farm due to illness or disability.

Adaboya-Kunkoe, reliant on subsistence farming, has faced persistent food insecurity exacerbated by erratic rainfall and poor harvests in recent years. This year’s initiative, valued between GHS 40,000 and GHS 42,000, aimed to supplement dwindling food supplies by distributing maize directly to households. Each bag was shared among three beneficiaries, ensuring broader reach while prioritizing dignity through a neutral distribution venue.

Abugre, a native of the community, emphasized the decision to provide food instead of cash to guarantee access to nourishment. “What began as support for 20 individuals has grown to 70 beneficiaries, thanks to Alhaji Agongo’s contribution,” she said. The donation, typically timed with June’s planting season, was expedited this year to address urgent needs.

Agongo, known for philanthropic efforts across Ghana, partnered with Abugre to expand the initiative’s impact. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely aid, with many relying on younger community members to collect supplies for those bedridden or mobility-impaired. Despite progress, Abugre acknowledged unmet needs, urging continued support to reach more residents.

The event included community leaders like moderator Bernard Adongo and opened with a beneficiary-led prayer, underscoring collective gratitude. Such initiatives highlight the role of local collaboration in mitigating food insecurity, particularly in regions where climate variability threatens agricultural stability. As unpredictable weather patterns persist, sustained external support remains vital to bridging gaps in vulnerable communities.