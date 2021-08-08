Annual Greater Works conference urges youth to accelerate Africa’s development

The annual Greater Works Conference organized by the International Central Gospel Church has ended in Accra with a call on young Africans to help accelerate the continent’s development.

They should fulfill the dreams of African Greats, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Julius Nyerere to

Speaking on the final day of the three-day event, the General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil declared it was possible for Africa to use 25 years to catch up with development instead of 250 years as envisaged by experts.

“It is Africa’s time, a new generation is being born, the Joshua generation,” he said, adding that God would work a cosmological miracle and shift things massively in favour of Africa.

He declared that the dreams of African greats like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Ahmed Sekou Toure of Guinea, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, and l

Leopold Senghor of Senegal would fulfilled.

Pastor Otabil was hopeful the scourge where Africans queue behind embassies to seek greener pastures would soon be over because the continent would come out of its third world status.

“I believe in God and Africa that the same God who Joshua talked to extend time can shrink time” he said.

Preaching on the sermon titled “This Is My Moment” he told the congregation, the world was sitting at a point in history designed for them.

Pastor Otabil recounted the biblical account of how the Israelites defeated the Amorites.

He recalled how Joshua made a case to God to allow the sun and moon to stand still to conclude the assignment of defeating the Amorites.

The motivational speaker said if God gave an assignment and time was threatening it, God would come in to adjust the system of the earth so time will not be against you.

“God will not allow His assignment for you to be cut off by time so if you do what Joshua did, God will give you permission,” he said.

The last day of the conference also saw song ministration by lumina and various choirs from ICGC.

This year’s Greater works conference was resized to three days from the usual five-day event, following measures announced to address the spread of coronavirus.

The church presbytery also cut down the service time to two hours in line with presidential directives and put together a strict adherence to Covid protocols at the venue ground to ensure the safety of all members.