Annual Inflation in Eurozone Drops to 8.6 percent in January

The annual inflation rate in the eurozone dropped from 9.2% in December to 8.6% in January, while the figure decreased from 10.4% to 10% across the whole European Union over the same period, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

Preliminary annual inflation estimates stood at 8.5%, while in 2022, the bloc recorded the annual inflation rate of 5.1%, according to the statistical office.

The office also said that consumer prices in the EU had decreased by 0.2% in January.

“The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in eighteen Member States and rose in nine,” Eurostat added.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (5.8%), Spain (5.9%), Cyprus and Malta (both 6.8%), according to the statistics.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.