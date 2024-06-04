ANOC Seminar Explores Olympic Games Media Crisis Management

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) held its first Digital Communications Seminar in Prague, Czech Republic, focusing on key issues in digital communications for National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The event, attended by 74 heads, coordinators, and directors from 51 NOCs across five continents, aimed to enhance digital communication strategies, including crisis management and athlete engagement.

ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg emphasized the importance of NOCs sharing knowledge and experiences to strengthen their digital communications. Breakout groups discussed various topics, including athlete retention, editorial strategies, and crisis management.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director of Communications for the Ghana Olympic Committee, highlighted the importance of adapting digital strategies to the size and needs of each NOC. He emphasized the need for flexible crisis management strategies, citing the vast difference in resources between NOCs like Brazil and Ghana.

Presentations from NOCs of Poland, Brazil, Italy, New Zealand, Azerbaijan, Portugal, and the Czech Republic focused on engaging fans and athletes before and after the Games. Seminar sponsors Socialie and Salesforce also presented case studies on how NOCs can benefit from their services.

ANOC also introduced the ANOC Video Project for Paris 2024, allowing NOCs to create organic content for their platforms. Over 50 NOCs have joined the program, and three studios will be built near the Olympic Village to produce videos starting from July 19, with Sportall assisting in content production.