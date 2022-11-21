ANOCA signs Host City Contract for Hammamet 2023 African Beach Games

The Host City Contract for the Hammamet 2023 African Beach Games has been signed by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf, Tunisia Olympic Committee leader Mehrez Boussayene and Tunisian Sports and Youth Minister Kamel Deguiche put pen to paper on the new agreement.

The signing ceremony was held at the Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports in Tunis, following an inspection of the venues that are set to stage competitions at next year’s Games.

More than 1,000 athletes representing 54 nations are expected to participate at the Games, scheduled to be held from June 24 to 30 next year.

Berraf hailed organisers for their “commitment and determination to make history” by holding the second edition of the event.

“I am pleased with the great enthusiasm that the African Beach Games have already aroused among the Tunisian public and especially among young people,” said Berraf.

“The 2023 African Beach Games are an opportunity for Tunisia to regain its role as an international sports hub and highlight the importance of multidisciplinary sports competitions as a driver of development, stability and peace.

“Once again, the African Beach Games will, like all multi-disciplinary events, especially the Olympic Games, demonstrate the power of sport to unite people and uphold the values of friendship, solidarity and peace.”

Tunisia was approved as the host of the 2023 African Beach Games at the ANOCA General Assembly in December 2020.

A total of 11 sports have been named on the programme, with the event poised to be a qualifier for the Bali 2023 World Beach Games in several disciplines.

“Thanks to concerted efforts and ANOCA’s support, Tunisia will honour the African continent in the eyes of the entire global community, guaranteeing the conditions for a smooth organisation at all levels, including accommodation, transport, competition per se, as well as the cultural and artistic programme,” said Boussayene.

Deguiche added: “These sports and cultural festivals of African youth will be a great success thanks to the organisational conditions, which will be up to expectations.”