Anomabo Fisheries College to be opened soon 

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has announced that the Anomabo Fisheries College in Anomabo, Central Region, will be completed soon.

She told the GNA that the project, which began in 2011, was nearing completion and that it would soon be fenced and connected with electricity and water.

“The Anomabo College is almost done, we are about 95 per cent complete. We are done with the boreholes. We are now waiting on the national grid for water and electricity, and we are also building a fence around the school,” she said.

The minister explained that the school had not opened because the accommodation for instructors was still under construction.

“What is hindering the opening is the accommodation for the principal and lecturers. As we speak, work has commenced on their accommodation and I believe it will be completed next year for commissioning,” she said.

The Minister was speaking to the GNA after the graduation of the first batch of twenty-four students of the National Aquaculture Centre and Commercial Farm facilitated by M/S Agritop Limited, M/S ABA and partners in Amrahia, a town in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater-Accra Region.

Madam Koomson stated that the Ministry is working to boost the aquaculture sector by providing skill training to individuals, particularly the youth, through institutions such as the National Aquaculture Centre.

The aim is to “expand the aquaculture sector because we believe that it is the key to sustainable fisheries in our country”.

Anthea Georgina Ama Ofori, course representative, said the knowledge and skills acquired during the 13-week training would enable them to contribute to the country’s aquaculture industry.

“The education we have received at the National Aquaculture Training Center would enable us to make a meaningful contribution to food security, economic growth and sustainable practices in aquaculture,” she said.

Three out of the twenty-four students received awards for their exceptional performances in academics and practical exercises during their studies.

Anthea Georgina Ama Ofori was named the course’s top student. She was followed by Fredrick Gaitu and Theresa Larloku, who came in second and third place.