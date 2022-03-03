Anonymous offers Russian soldiers over US$50K worth of Bitcoin for each surrendered tank

The notorious hacker organization – Anonymous – has reportedly offered Russian troops payments in bitcoin to hand over their tanks.

The group would pay more than $52,000 in BTC for each surrendered combat vehicle.

The Ukrainian side has been trying to stop the Russian invasion not only by weapons and direct combats but also by striking them digitally.

A few days ago, Mykhailo Fedorov – Ukraine’s Vice PR – announced the government will create an IT army to fight back.

“We need digital talents. There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front,” he explained.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had called on Ukrainian hackers to fight back at Russia, and the hackers announced they are targeting Russian railways and power grid.

The intercontinental hacker group – Anonymous – has also conducted several cyber-attacks on Russia. In just two days, the organization breached more than 300 Russian targets collecting over $10 million.

In another attempt to lessen the power of the Russian forces and make extra profits, Anonymous reportedly offered tank crews $52,000 worth of bitcoin for each surrendered battle machine. Those who wish to exchange such vehicles for cryptocurrency need to wave a white flag and use the password “million” so that the hacking group can recognize them.

“Russian soldiers, everyone who wants to live with their families, children, and not die, the Anonymous global community has collected RUB 1,225,043 in bitcoin to help you,” their message states.

Anonymous declared war on Vladimir Putin at the end of February. Back then, the group warned that Russia’s leader will “face unprecedented cyberattacks from all corners of the world” should he not stop his invasion of Ukraine.