Another Fatal Accident At Nkawkaw, Five Dead

Five unidentified adult males, among 11 passengers onboard a Mercedes Sprinter bus with the registration GC 6521 -21 have died in a fatal accident at Kwahu Oframase in the Eastern Region.

The deceased were declared dead upon arrival at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw as six, including the suspected driver, Shadrack Boadu, age 23, are receiving medical treatment.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the injured passengers, Mr Richard Hanu, aged 31, Mr Joseph Addae, aged 32, Mr Suraku Shaibu, aged 34 and Mr Abdul Latif Shaibu, aged 48, were receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital.

However, he noted that the only female passenger, Ms Mary Boakye, was in the emergency ward receiving treatment at the Kenop Care Hospital at Nkawkaw.

DSP Tetteh said the bus which was heading to Kumasi from Accra run into a stationary Daf Articulator truck with the Burkina Faso registration number BF 9290D603 parked at the shoulder of the road facing Nkawkaw on reaching the Kwahu Oframase section of the Nkawkaw highway.

This, he said led to the death of five unidentified men and six injured, including the driver, who were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital and the Kenop Care Hospital and currently receiving medical attention.

“Efforts are being made to trace the driver of the Articulator truck to assist in investigations,” he said adding that, “Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.”