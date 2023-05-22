Another Giant Stride In Qatar

Months after hosting the most successful world cup tournament (dubbed Qatar 2022) in the history of football, Qatar has once again on the international spotlight. This time is the construction a new Amiri Diwan.

According to reports, the new Amiri Diwan is 20 times bigger than the White House in Washington and it is erected on an artificial island. The Amiri Diwan is the official workplace and the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar. The main seat of governance in the State of Qatar, the Amiri Diwan is the connecting hub between His Highness the Emir and all governmental and non-governmental institutions.

The Amiri Diwan was earlier known as the Al Bidda Castle and served as the official working place of the rulers of Qatar after the fall of the Ottomans in the Gulf nation. It houses also several departments, including the Cabinet Affairs Office, Legal Affairs Office, Protocol Office, and Media Office. The name Amiri Diwan came to being in 1971.

The new Amiri Diwan is built across 118, 000 meters with 18 storey structures and featuring 12 columns, which symbolise Qatar’s National Day, on 18th December.

The star-shaped helipad is an ode to the Islamic identity of the Arab nation. The strategically spaced office building will allow uninterrupted views of Doha’s skyline from one side and the seaside from the other. The concept of Amiri Diwan will include a conference center, VIP suites, a marina, a flag yard, and large landscaped areas fit for a King, according to reports.

With such giant stride, the people of Qatar have nothing but praise and love for their authentic Leader, the Emir-His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Even adversaries will accept that with such a giant stride, Qatar has only added another accolade in its international prestige.

When one looks back at the activities during Qatar 2022 World Cup Tournament, one will marvel at all of the successes story since 2013, when His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani took over the leadership of the State of Qatar.

God bless Qatar!

Sender:

Foday M. Kamara

Acting Country Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)