Another PCI Mega Prayer Session Is Here; The Greatest Blessing, Greatest Struggle

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) is ready with yet another powerful prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo kesie” which comes off on September 27, 2023.

The event which will be held at the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) Auditorium at Odorkor-Official Town, will be one of the power-packed prayer session to be organised by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

The coming event is an extraordinary one will focus on the GREATEST BLESSING and THE GREATEST STRUGGLE which have been released in this season of time.

The SEER in his latest prophesy revealed that the greatest increase and the greatest struggle will continue and many people will enter into the greatest breakthrough.

He urged all to stand strong so as to benefit from the Greatest Blessing that has been released.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah mentioned from 19th September, till 22nd December, something has been triggered; Pure Jealousy and Disease have been triggered and that what triggered in the US keeps moving.

This edition of Mpaebo Kese is to prepare for the Greatest Blessing.

“So chose where you want to go, and where you want to be, because God is going to bless you.”

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA