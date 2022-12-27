Another Prophecy Fulfilled: The Stars Have Fallen

It is amazing how people have given prophesies of the recent development which have been prophesied by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

The SEER, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah recently prophesied about stars fallen.

Many people thought it was just a saying. But, those who have been flowing his prophesies took it serious as his prophesies never fail.

In his latest prophesies, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that he saw Stars falling and that “From now till Sunday, there are going to be stars. In Islam there are going to be stars, In Christianity there will be stars.”

During the End of year thanks giving service held at the Angel Broadcasting Network, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah made it clear that from December 20th to 25th Africa stars are coming back.

True to his words and as prophesied by The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah the STARS have started fallen.

It was reported by major world news broadcasting stations, that a number of residents of Alaska spotted a fireball dropping through the sky in the early hours of Dec. 21, 2022, during the annual Ursid meteor shower.

A video was posted from a Nest home security camera on Twitter showing the glowing fireball streaking against the sky and vanishing from view behind some houses.

Alaskans were surprised by the strange astronomical phenomenon that crossed the sky early Wednesday morning.

After the video was posted, users began to question the origin of the spectacular phenomenon.

The sighting of this huge fireball also coincided with the winter solstice, the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

However, eyewitnesses have these to say: “I let the dogs out the back, and it was pitch dark, and I stepped out onto the deck,” she said, “and all of a sudden, a huge neon-green ball was dropping southwest straight down. Looked like a hundred yards from my house.”

“I saw their posts online and saw the time stamp on somebody else’s video and thought, ‘Well, what the heck, I’ll look and see if I’ve got anything on my cameras,’ And there it was.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, this is the manifestation of a new beginning for the Children of God.