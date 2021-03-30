China could be introducing another deadly virus/pandemic across the world as nations have refused to patronize Coronavirus Vaccines they (China) have produced.

This was revealed by the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the SEER.

According to him, it was revealed to him in the realms of the Spirit that the whole world has turned against China and in view of that, China will prove to the world that since their vaccines for COVID-19 have been rejected, and for that matter haven’t made any money out of that, they will develop another thing, “this time more dangerous than Coronavirus.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said on Angel Fm today, that China has realized that there is so much money in epidemic than production hence will do everything to make money.

“China got money from SARS and others and now Corona. These pandemics came from China. They are bringing another one. I saw it clear,” he said.

According to him, China doesn’t care to massacre people for money, a situation he described as “very dangerous” but said, “God will prevail.”

Nigeria and Biafra

The man of God also said Nigeria pastors have re-disappointed their nation and for that matter the insurgence of Biafra.

He said because of that Biafra will never go away and that very soon, the Biafras will rise demanding for a referendum which if rejected will result into war.

“Biafra has come to stay. The referendum will give the Biafra the chance to move away and be independent. This is going to be very dangerous. Biafra is for independence and they are prepared no matter how many people will die for them to get independence,” he said.