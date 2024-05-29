Another record-setting edition of VivaTech:

More than 165,000 visitors (+10% vs 2023)

13,500 startups (+20% vs 2023)

VivaTech serves as a catalyst for the global debate on AI: more than 2 billion people reached through social networks (two times more than in 2023)

A UNIQUE MEETING PLACE, A BUSINESS AND FUNDING ACCELERATOR

VivaTech is proving to be the most effective business event, with more than 400,000 business connections through digital channels alone, and with an enthusiastic response from everyone looking to generate sales leads across all sectors. This year, more than 13,500 startups also had the opportunity to forge business relationships with companies from more than 25 sectors of activity and to meet more than 2,000 investors and investment funds such as Accel, KKR, Lightspeed, Sequoia Capital, Eurazeo and GV (Google Ventures) during the three professional days.

VIVA TECHNOLOGY CONFIRMS ITS WORLDWIDE POPULARITY

VivaTech has become the global epicenter for meetings and discussions about tech and innovation. More than 120 countries were represented, with some 40 national pavilions, including Canada, Taiwan, Brazil, the UK and Germany. Japan, Country of the Year, was also able to showcase its technology ecosystem with the presence of a ministerial delegation and more than 40 startups. Africa was back in the spotlight this year with the Africa Tech Lab, an area dedicated to local talent and startups. Now in its third year, the AfricaTech Awards, sponsored by Airtel and Cassava Technologie, put the spotlight on the most innovative startups in the Climate Tech, Health Tech, FinTech & Ecommerce sectors in Africa. This year’s winners include Schoolz for Climate Tech; Thalia Psychotherapy; and Inclusivity Solutions for FinTech & Ecommerce.

IA AND SUSTAINABLE TECH TAKE CENTER STAGE IN THE 2024 PROGRAM

VivaTech 2024 was the place where the latest and most tangible AI solutions were presented, with more than 40% of exhibitors showing innovations in this area, notably through a new space: the AI

Avenue, the bubbling heart of VivaTech for four days.

VivaTech’s reinforced commitment to responsible tech was reflected in the Impact Bridge, sponsored by EDF, an entire aisle dedicated to initiatives and innovations with a positive impact on building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

More than 400 debates took place, two-thirds of them international, featuring inspiring personalities such as John Kerry, Rachel Delacour (Sweep), Robin Li (Baidu), Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI), Yann LeCun (Meta) and Dario Amodei (Anthropic).

From the very first edition, VivaTech has been determined to set an example when it comes to environmental issues. These efforts were rewarded this year with ISO 20-121 certification. This recognition is part of a wider CSR framework that has been in place for more than two years.

DIVERSITY, PART OF VIVATECH’S DNA, PLAYS A BIGGER ROLE THAN EVER BEFORE

As every year, women are in the spotlight: more than 40% of speakers at VivaTech were women. The 6th edition of the Female Founder challenge, supported by Mazars, JCDecaux and Verizon, gave an award to Albane Dersy, co-founder of inbolt, a robotics software company developing real-time guidance using 3D vision and AI. The 100+100 mentoring program brought together more than 100 young girls and 100 influential women in tech, with the aim of inspiring them to take up careers in the sector. In addition, a number of other initiatives were again on the program, such as Impact Builders, in partnership with Diversidays, which aims to accelerate the business impact of entrepreneurs who, because of their age, social conditions or origin, do not have sufficient opportunities in the tech ecosystem. Femtech France was also present for the second year running, launching its second Femtech industry barometer at VivaTech, promoting innovations to improve women’s health.

“VivaTech has firmly established itself as the place that is redefining the debate around innovation, technology and startups. The figures speak for themselves, with records that establish us as the event that attracts the world’s biggest players and forges economic ties between Europe, Asia and the Americas. VivaTech News attracted 6.5 million online viewers worldwide. We are also very proud that VivaTech in Paris is the unique and privileged place for technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and business. This is where investors, startups and major companies meet in a very productive way. We would like to thank all the giants of innovation who graciously agreed to come and discuss the most crucial issues facing society, all our partners, and all the VivaTech teams who manage to exceed expectations year after year,” say VivaTech co-Presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette and VivaTech Managing Director François Bitouzet.

VIVATECH 2024: THE SHOWCASE FOR LAUNCHES, EXCLUSIVES AND INNOVATIONS FROM AROUND THE TECH WORLD

Over four days, VivaTech was buzzing with news, as some 50 exclusive global and European

announcements were made, among them:

BiPed AI : Robotics software for visually impaired people integrating obstacle detection, turn-by-turn GPS and scene description with GPT to improve mobility and independence;

: Robotics software for visually impaired people integrating obstacle detection, turn-by-turn GPS and scene description with GPT to improve mobility and independence; Everdian : An AI-powered real-time data analysis solution with a dynamic display to anticipate, detect and overcome crises;

: An AI-powered real-time data analysis solution with a dynamic display to anticipate, detect and overcome crises; Bioteos : A solution that tackles indoor air pollution through an air purifier incorporating bio-simulants and micro-algae in a 3D-printed housing;

: A solution that tackles indoor air pollution through an air purifier incorporating bio-simulants and micro-algae in a 3D-printed housing; Dopavision : Redefining therapeutic solutions for ophthalmic and neurological conditions through a unique photobiomodulation method targeting the blind spot of the eye;

: Redefining therapeutic solutions for ophthalmic and neurological conditions through a unique photobiomodulation method targeting the blind spot of the eye; The Cybertruck from Tesla (and Elon Musk) made its first appearance in France at VivaTech, kicking off a tour of France and Europe;

(and Elon Musk) made its first appearance in France at VivaTech, kicking off a tour of France and Europe; Software République unveiled its “U1st Vision” concept, a first in mobile services focused on citizens and health.

MORE THAN 400 INTERNATIONAL SPEAKERS

The world’s leading speakers discussed current events and contemporary challenges, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Tech. The general public day focused in particular on Gaming & Esport.

Keynote speakers included Elon Musk, founder, chairman and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, X (ex-Twitter); Eric Schmidt, former head of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures; Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder; Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Rakuten; Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (ex-Twitter); Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange; Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation; and Bernard Arnault, CEO & chairman of LVMH, who presided over the LVMH Innovation Awards.

Many members of government and international institutions took an active part in this year’s edition of VivaTech. Among them, we welcomed Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan; Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market at the European Commission; Viscount Camrose, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the UK Department for IA and Intellectual Property; Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s 1st Minister of Digital Affairs; Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty; and Marina Ferrari, France’s Secretary of State for Digital Affairs.

Also among the big names attending VivaTech this year were Serena and Venus Williams, brand partners of Shares; Pierre-Alexis Bizot, better known as Domingo, streamer and co-producer of the Popcorn show with Webedia; Kameto (Kamel) Kebir and Prime (Amine) Mekri, founders of Karminecorp; and Harlan Coben, best-selling novelist and executive producer.

VivaTech is also the place where the marketing of tomorrow is invented. Joining us this year were Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of P&G; Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of L’Oréal; Dr. Werner Vogels, CTO of Amazon.com; Aude Gandon, Global CMO of Nestlé; Hanna Hennig, CIO of Siemens; and Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe.

LeWeekend, co-organized by VivaTech and the Founders Forum, brought together some 100 founders and CEOs of unicorns from around the world, including Xavier Niel and Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

STRONG COMMITMENT FROM VIVATECH PARTNERS

Co-organizers: Groupe Les Echos – Le Parisien & Publicis Groupe

Founding partners: BNP Paribas, Google, La Poste Groupe, LVMH, Orange

Japan, Country of the Year at VivaTech 2024

Platinum partners: Amazon, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, ManpowerGroup, PwC

Gold partners: EDF, Engie, EY, French-German Tech Lab, FreshWorks, Groupe Bouygues, Groupe

SNCF, HONOR, JCDecaux, KPMG, L’Oréal Groupe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sanofi, Togg, TotalEnergies,

Women by Toyota

Silver partners: La Région Île de France, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Groupe ADP, Airbus, Audi,

AXA, Wallonie – Brussels, BPI France, BYD, L’IA du Canada, Capgemini, CMA CGM, CNRS, Groupe

Crédit Agricole, Digital Bangladesh, Docusign, European Innovation Council, Gouvernement de la

République Française, HKTDC, HUAWEI, Zeroine, IBM, International Finance Corporation, Italian Trade

Agency, KISED, Northern France, LinkedIn, MediaLink, Meta, Métropole du Grand Paris, Ministère des

Armées, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Région Centre-Val de Loire, La Région Occitanie, Région Sud,

Scaleway, Swisstech, Taïwan Tech Arena, United Robotics Group.

